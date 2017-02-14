Building a snow fort the Fowler way

When my kids peeked outside at the snowbanks gracing our yard this morning, they had one thought: building a snow fort.

Luckily, there was someone around to show us a new, easy way to do it.

Like many, I got a bit sucked into History Channel’s show Alone this year due to the presence of Appleton resident Zach Fowler. Early on in the show, Fowler (as he’s known on the show) became our favorite, and not just because he was a Mainer. It’s because he exhibited what we most want our kids to learn from being outdoors: creativity and problem solving, comfort within themselves, and respect for the land.

I was heartened to learn that Fowler has his own YouTube channel, where he shows hacks, skills, and just straight up outdoor entertainment.

A recent episode focuses on an easy way to build a snow fort. I confess to being a snow fort wimp–all I see is it collapsing on my children’s heads–but I like that this system gives you good control over the strength of the roof. And with all the fresh, diggable snow all over our driveways, the timing is perfect. Set up your tunnels and build your fort while you clear your paths.





Now all I have to do is locate some barrels. Not sure I’ll manage it before I get all the snow cleared from the driveway. Ah, well. There’s always the next storm.

Thanks, Fowler. We’ll stay tuned for more.